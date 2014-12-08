Spieth wins Hero World Challenge by 10 strokes

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Australian Open golf tournament at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

WINDERMERE, Florida (Reuters) - Young Jordan Spieth capped off a second consecutive runaway victory with a six-under 66 on Sunday to win the Hero World Challenge by a massive 10 strokes at Isleworth.

The 21-year-old Spieth, who closed with an eight-under 63 to win last week’s Australian Open by six shots for his first win of the year, collected a $1 million prize and satisfied a goal by winning his second title of 2014.

It was a bravura performance by the precocious Texan, who finished on 26-under-par 262 to shatter the tournament record of 22-under 266 set by host Tiger Woods in 2007.

“I think last week was a big boost of confidence,” said Spieth, who will move up to ninth in the world rankings from 11th.

“I‘m very, very pleased with the year and how it came to a close.”

Woods, meanwhile, failed on his modest goal of escaping last place in the 18-man event when he suffered another embarrassing chipping display, taking a triple-bogey at the par-five 13th.

He posted a 72 for even-par 288 to tie Hunter Mahan for bottom of the table, but later pronounced his return to competition after a long absence from back injuries as an overall success.

”I made some progress,“ said Woods, who is also working on a swing change. ”I hadn’t played in four months and I‘m in absolutely no pain, which is nice.

“To be able to go all out on some of these drives like I did this week really enforces that what I‘m doing is the right thing for my body.”

Henrik Stenson of Sweden finished a distant second, 10 shots behind Spieth after shooting a 69 for 272.

Another shot back were Patrick Reed and fellow American Keegan Bradley, who exchanged his belly putter for a conventional one this week ahead of the 2016 ban on anchored putters.

The brilliant Spieth ended a stretch of 43 holes without a bogey with a double bogey at the par-four 14th, the only blemish on a card that featured six birdies and an eagle.

“This is the best that I’ve played in my life,” said Spieth, who won a college tournament at Isleworth three years ago by eight strokes.

“And I got to say the same thing last week in a media tent in Australia.”