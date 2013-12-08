Woods and Johnson in playoff at Sherwood

THOUSAND OAKS, California (Reuters) - Tournament host Tiger Woods and fellow American Zach Johnson took the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge into a sudden-death playoff at Sherwood Country Club on Sunday after dramatic swings of fortune at the par-four last.

The duo finished the regulation 72 holes on 13-under-par 275, world number one Woods parring the last for a two-under 70 and Johnson, who birdied four of the last eight holes, sensationally closing with a 68.

Tied for the lead at 13 under, Johnson appeared to have the title firmly in his grasp when five-times champion Woods, from the left rough at the 18th, dumped his approach into a greenside bunker.

However Johnson, perfectly positioned in the fairway, stunningly found water with his second, took a penalty drop and then holed out from 65 yards in the fairway for a par four as the galleries erupted in deafening celebration.

Woods did well to get up and down from the bunker to take the tournament into extra holes.