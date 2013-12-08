FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northwestern Mutual World Challenge final round scores
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 8, 2013 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

Northwestern Mutual World Challenge final round scores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Final round scores from the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge at the par-72 Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

275 Zach Johnson 67 68 72 68, Tiger Woods 71 62 72 70 (Johnson won playoff at first extra hole)

279 Bubba Watson 70 70 69 70, Matt Kuchar 68 68 76 67

281 Webb Simpson 73 71 69 68

283 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 72 67 75 69

285 Ian Poulter (England) 76 67 73 69

286 Jim Furyk 72 69 74 71

287 Bill Haas 73 68 74 72, Jason Day (Australia) 76 68 70 73

288 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 73 77 68 70

291 Hunter Mahan 70 80 72 69

292 Keegan Bradley 75 68 75 74, Jason Dufner 74 71 78 69

295 Steve Stricker 75 74 74 72

297 Lee Westwood (England) 74 75 74 74, Jordan Spieth 77 72 77 71

299 Dustin Johnson 74 79 72 74

Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.