World Challenge winners

(Reuters) - Winners of the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge since it was first held in 1999. Zach Johnson won this year’s tournament in a playoff with fellow American Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

2013 Zach Johnson

2012 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)

2011 Tiger Woods

2010 McDowell

2009 Jim Furyk

2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji)

2007 Woods

2006 Woods

2005 Luke Donald (England)

2004 Woods

2003 Davis Love III

2002 Padraig Harrington (Ireland)

2001 Woods

2000 Love

1999 Tom Lehman*

*at the Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Arizona