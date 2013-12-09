World Challenge winners

(Reuters) - Winners of the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge since it was first held in 1999. Zach Johnson won this year’s tournament in a playoff with fellow American Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2013 Zach Johnson
2012 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)
2011 Tiger Woods
2010 McDowell
2009 Jim Furyk
2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
2007 Woods
2006 Woods
2005 Luke Donald (England)
2004 Woods
2003 Davis Love III
2002 Padraig Harrington (Ireland)
2001 Woods
2000 Love
1999 Tom Lehman*
*at the Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Arizona
