FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daly hospitalized after on-course collapse: reports
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 30, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Daly hospitalized after on-course collapse: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; John Daly tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Two-time major winner John Daly was hospitalized on Saturday after the 49-year-old American collapsed on the course while playing in a minor tournament in Mississippi, according to local media reports.

Daly underwent tests at the hospital in Jackson, with his friend Billy Allen telling reporters that the golfer’s vital signs were good and doctors were examining him for possible rib and finger injuries.

Deerfield club professional Leigh Brannan added that Daly was having trouble breathing on the course during a hot day at the tournament.

“He was struggling pretty badly right before he collapsed,” Brannan was quoted as saying. “But we’re all hoping it’s nothing serious and that he was just a little dehydrated. He was even telling (Allen) he still wants to play (on Sunday).”

Writing by John O'Brien in Singapore; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.