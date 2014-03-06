FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Play resumes at Doral after two-hour weather delay
March 6, 2014

Play resumes at Doral after two-hour weather delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORAL, Florida (Reuters) - First round action at the WGC-Cadillac Championship resumed on Thursday after dangerous weather had halted play for over two hours.

Violent thunderstorms and a tornado watch forced organizers to blow the horn and clear the Blue Monster Course with American Jason Dufner sitting atop the leaderboard at five under through 10 holes.

Russell Henley, fresh off Sunday’s Honda Classic triumph, continued his good form and is sitting one shot back at four under after 10 holes.

The powerful storm swept across south Florida drenching the Doral resort but caused no damage allowing workers to quickly get the layout back in playable shape.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Doral; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
