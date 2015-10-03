FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dane Olesen holds lead at Dunhill Links Championship
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 3, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Dane Olesen holds lead at Dunhill Links Championship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Golf - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - St. Andrews, Scotland - 3/10/15 Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen during the third round Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

(Reuters) - Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen takes a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after firing a seven-under-par 65 at St Andrews on Saturday.

The 25-year-old took full advantage of ideal scoring conditions, picking up eight birdies, to lead Germany’s Florian Fritsch, who went one better with a 64 at Kingsbarns.

Briton Jimmy Mullen, the overnight leader, dropped back after a 74 at Carnoustie.

“It was a great day. I started off badly by hitting it in the water on the first but I got over it and played some good golf out there,” said Olesen, who was runner-up at the pro-am event three years ago.

“My putter started to get very hot out there and I holed a lot of great putts. So yeah, it was good fun.”

The tournament, which concludes on Sunday, is a unique format with fourballs made up of two professionals and two amateur players alternating between links courses at Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Old Course at St Andrews.

Frenchman Benjamin Hebert carded six birdies in a round of 67 at Carnoustie and is in third place, four shots back.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.