Thomas Pieters of Belgium reacts during the Made in Denmark, European Tour golf tournament, final round in Farso, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark

LONDON Ryder Cup wildcard Thomas Pieters pulled out of the Dutch Open on Thursday after suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Defending champion Pieters, 24, was stung during a challenge round earlier in the week.

"The very unfortunate worst case scenario just happened.... One bee sting on Monday during the golf challenge against @joostluitengolfer led to a major allergic reaction with flu symptoms, and forced me to pull out of my favorite tournament of the year," the Belgian said on his Instagram account.

"Very sorry to all the fans that are on their way to support me and to the organization. I owe it to you guys to defend my title next year."

Pieters, one of the longest hitters in the game, will make his Ryder Cup debut for Europe against the U.S. at Hazeltine, Minnesota at the end of the month.

He is one of six rookies in the 12-man European team who will be defending the title.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)