FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airline Emirates extends sponsorship of European Tour
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 17, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Airline Emirates extends sponsorship of European Tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Golf’s European Tour received a financial boost on Tuesday when Emirates signed up as its airline partner and agreed to double the number of tournaments in which it invests.

In a four-year deal, the Dubai-based airline said it would support a further 10 events, in addition to the nine it was already involved with. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Golf is one of the most popular sports in the world, and as a global sponsorship platform it has been immensely successful for us,” Nigel Hopkins, an executive vice-president with the airline, said in a statement.

Emirates is heavily involved in sponsorship of a number of sports, having naming rights to the Arsenal soccer stadium in north London. It is also a backer of Formula One motor racing.

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.