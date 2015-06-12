Pavlov makes dog's dinner of opening hole at Lyoness Open

(Reuters) - Russia’s Andrey Pavlov recorded the second-worst score for a single hole in European Tour history on Friday, taking 17 on the par-five first at the Lyoness Open in Austria.

Pavlov, who carded 71 in the first round, landed in the water six times on the 506-yard opening hole, eventually carding an 18-over 90 to miss the cut for the 15th time in 15 attempts on both the European and Challenge Tours.

The 28-year-old matched Englishman Chris Gane’s feat of taking 17 on one hole at Gleneagles in 2003. Frenchman Philippe Porquier tops the European Tour list with a 20 at the 1978 French Open.

The 1,598th-ranked Pavlov entered the Lyoness Open by invitation. He finished 26 over at the same tournament last year.