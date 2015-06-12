FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pavlov makes dog's dinner of opening hole at Lyoness Open
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 12, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Pavlov makes dog's dinner of opening hole at Lyoness Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russia’s Andrey Pavlov recorded the second-worst score for a single hole in European Tour history on Friday, taking 17 on the par-five first at the Lyoness Open in Austria.

Pavlov, who carded 71 in the first round, landed in the water six times on the 506-yard opening hole, eventually carding an 18-over 90 to miss the cut for the 15th time in 15 attempts on both the European and Challenge Tours.

The 28-year-old matched Englishman Chris Gane’s feat of taking 17 on one hole at Gleneagles in 2003. Frenchman Philippe Porquier tops the European Tour list with a 20 at the 1978 French Open.

The 1,598th-ranked Pavlov entered the Lyoness Open by invitation. He finished 26 over at the same tournament last year.

Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.