#Sports News
April 27, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Pair of aces light up China Open final round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Danny Willett plays a shot on the ninth hole during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Englishman Danny Willett and Germany’s Marcel Siem lit up the final round of the China Open with a hole-in-one each on Sunday.

Willet shot his best round of the week, a five-under-par 67 to aggregate six-under 282 and the highlight was the ace he scored on the 187-meter 12th hole with a five iron that also earned him a Volvo V40.

Earlier, Siem did it on the 200-meter par-three eighth with a three iron but there were no prizes on that hole.

The German signed off with a one-under-par 71 to total two-under 286.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
