SYDNEY Overnight leader Andrew Dodt shot a five-under-par 67 to retain his two-stroke advantage after the second round of the Australian PGA Championship on Friday as Adam Scott stayed in touch to seize a share of third.

Leading the field after an opening round 65, Dodt picked up three shots on the front nine and another three on the way home but three-putted the last for a bogey to leave him on 12-under for the tournament at the Royal Pines course on the Gold Coast.

Fellow Australian Ashley Hall, who lost out to Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the Australian Open two weeks ago, was in second place after completing the last seven holes of his opening round for a 65 and adding a six-birdie 69 for his second round.

Lightning on the Gold Coast forced the early abandonment of play on Thursday, meaning a 3:17 a.m. alarm call for Hall and a string of other players who still needed to complete their opening rounds.

World number seven Scott had another uninspiring first nine holes but lit up the back with four birdies in a second 68 of the week to move to eight-under, alongside New Zealander Ryan Fox, who shot a 69.

Britain's former world number five Ian Poulter, on the comeback trail after foot surgery, was reluctantly another of the early starter and completed rounds of 72 and 68 for a share of 11th on four-under.

"That was a very early morning. I think that was the earliest wake-up call I've ever had in 17 years on tour," he said.

"I've been playing really nicely, very comfortable off the tee, very comfortable from the fairway, hitting a lot of decent shots and getting a lot of looks and that's what I need to convert.

"Then I will find myself in position and getting back to the good old days."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)