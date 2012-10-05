FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casey barking mad after dog runs off with ball
October 5, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Casey barking mad after dog runs off with ball

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paul Casey of England hits out of the bunker onto the 13th green during the first round of the European Masters golf tournament in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - Former world number three Paul Casey had his ball stolen by a dog while lining up an eagle putt during the second round of the Dunhill Links Championship on Friday.

On the green of Kingsbarns’s par-five 12th hole in two, the Englishman could only watch as the animal ran away with his ball into the rough.

Casey, playing with the most decorated Olympian American swimmer Michael Phelps in the $5 million pro-am event which takes in three courses in Scotland, later carded a birdie after the delay.

The world number 118 fell outside the top 100 ranked players in August for the first time in over nine years owing to an injury-plagued 2012.

Writing by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John Mehaffey

