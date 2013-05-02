FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Derksen on top after 'funny day' in China Open
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 2, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

Derksen on top after 'funny day' in China Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Robert-Jan Derksen of the Netherlands acknowledges spectators after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the Hong Kong Open golf tournament November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Dutchman Robert-Jan Derksen fired a spectacular six-under-par 66 on a “funny day” to grab a two-shot opening round lead at the China Open on Thursday.

For someone who has not won since 2005 and is without a top-10 finish on the European Tour for over two years, Derksen’s two early bogeys seemed to suggest a continuation of his wretched form.

The twice European Tour winner, however, staged a remarkable comeback, rolling in three birdies to turn in 34 and firing four more in a strong back nine.

“It was a funny day, because I started well with a birdie from about five feet, but then three-putted the third and fourth and ended up in three divots on the fairways later in the round,” said Derksen.

“It’s only the first day, I know, but I haven’t led a tournament for quite a while, so if I can keep rolling in the putts, hopefully we could be in for a good week,” said Derksen.

With three of the European Tour’s last five winners lurking two shots behind, it may not be easy in the $3.2 million tournament co-sanctioned by OneAsia and the European Tour.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin and Australian Brett Rumford carded matching 68s with six players a further short back including former British Open champion Paul Lawrie.

“It was a good test for the first round back after my victory last week,” said Rumford, last week’s Ballantine’s Champion, after a bogey-free round at Tianjin’s Binhai Lake Golf Club.

“It’s just a matter of ‘keep doing what you’re doing’.”

Aphibarnrat, who won his maiden European Tour title at the Malaysian Open in March, was taking a similar approach.

“I have played well for three or four weeks in a row now, and will try to finish high up the leaderboard again this week,” said the Thai who carded five birdies and a solitary bogey in his opening round.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.