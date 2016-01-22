FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fog delays start of Abu Dhabi second round
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 22, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Fog delays start of Abu Dhabi second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Fog delayed the start of the second round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, leaving world number one Jordan Spieth and overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau unlikely to finish their rounds on Friday.

The first trio of the European Tour event had been due to tee off at 7:20 a.m (0320 GMT) but dense fog meant they did not start until 10:05 a.m.

Spieth, who is playing with four-times major winner Rory McIlroy and world number six Rickie Fowler, will now begin at 2.40 p.m, while American amateur DeChambeau tees off at 3:50 p.m. Dusk is around 6 p.m.

Reporting by Matt Smith. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.