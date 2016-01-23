FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fog again delays play in Abu Dhabi
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 23, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Fog again delays play in Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Fog again delayed the start of play at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, making it unlikely the third round will be completed on Saturday.

Play began at 10:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), almost three hours behind schedule, with 60 golfers - including four of the world’s top six - still to finish their second round following a similarly late start on Friday.

The third round will begin no earlier than 1 p.m., so the likes of Masters champion Jordan Spieth, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and talented amateur Bryson DeChambeau could again struggle to get round the course in time. Dusk is around 6 p.m.

England’s Andy Sullivan, who has completed 36 holes, was the overnight leader on 10 under, with DeChambeau a stroke adrift after playing 27 holes.

Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Peter Rutherford

