Stenson retains Dubai lead; Poulter and Dubuisson chase
November 16, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Stenson retains Dubai lead; Poulter and Dubuisson chase

Matt Smith

2 Min Read

Henrik Stenson of Sweden chips a ball onto the 18th green during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

DUBAI (Reuters) - Henrik Stenson fired a five-under 67 in the third round of Dubai’s $8-million DP World Tour Championship on Saturday to retain a one-shot lead, although Ian Poulter - who can pip the Swede to Europe’s money list title - closed to within four shots.

Stenson can win the Race to Dubai, formerly the European Order of Merit, with victory at the tour’s season finale, as can Poulter if he prevails over 72 holes at the Earth course and Stenson fails to finish in the top two.

Stenson sank four birdies on the final five holes to move to an aggregate 17-under 199, while Briton Poulter (66) is on 203.

Sandwiched between them is Victor Dubuisson who rattled in 11 birdies as he equalled this year’s best round of 64. The in-form Frenchman, winner of last week’s $7-million Turkish Airlines Open, is on 200 or 16 under.

England’s Justin Rose (68) and Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell (68), who could also win the money list with victory in Dubai, are off the pace at 11 and 8 under respectively.

Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
