No Shanghai trip for Turkish Open winner Dubuisson

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines Open champion Victor Dubuisson is less than pleased that he will be left twiddling his thumbs when the European Tour’s money-spinning Final Series continues in China on Thursday.

The Frenchman sobbed like a child on Sunday after winning in Antalya for the second time in three years but the tears quickly turned into a frustrated sigh when he found out he was ineligible for this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.

Dubuisson made his Ryder Cup debut last year and was riding high at number 17 in the rankings. However, a slump in form this season sent him tumbling to 69th before his victory in Turkey.

“It’s a big disappointment because it’s a big, big tournament,” the 25-year-old told reporters after collecting a cheque for one million euros ($1.10 million) and a win that could take him back into the world’s top 35.

”They always change the rules. You don’t even receive an e-mail... saying that the rules have changed.

“When I holed my putt at the last hole I was under the presumption I would play next week. One of the reasons I was so happy was that I could play the last four events of the season,” said Dubuisson.

“When you win a big event like this one... it’s not normal that you cannot play the next week.”

Dubuisson is someone who regularly opts against doing ‘normal’. He rarely gives interviews and is regarded on the tour as a bit of a loner.

One of the reasons for his emotional outburst on Sunday was his failed attempt to try out the U.S. circuit this year.

“I was just not feeling good on the PGA Tour, to be far away from my family,” said Dubuisson. “Now, for the next three or four years, I will just stay in Europe 100 percent.”

The Frenchman also mentioned undisclosed personal reasons for weeping at the $7 million Turkish Open. Typically enigmatically, he declined to go further.

“I just keep it for me,” said Dubuisson.

The $8.5 million WGC-HSBC Champions event is followed by the $7 million BMW Masters, which will also be held in Shanghai, before the Final Series concludes at the $8 million DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from Nov. 19-22.