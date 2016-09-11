FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Golf: Home favorite Luiten wins second Dutch title with final round of 63
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 11, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Golf: Home favorite Luiten wins second Dutch title with final round of 63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Joost Luiten won the KLM Dutch Open with a course-equaling 63 in his final round on Sunday, becoming the first home player to win the tournament twice since it became part of the European Tour in 1972.

The 30-year-old treated the packed galleries in Spijk to a masterclass of iron play and long putting to fend off the tough challenge of Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

Three late birdies helped Luiten to win by three strokes on 19 under and emulate his 2013 victory.

Under pressure to land his first title for almost two years, Luiten made 10 birdies in a sensational round.

"It was one of those days where everything I looked at went in the hole. People talk about the zone, and I think I was in it today. I missed one shot when I went in the water on 13 but besides that I didn't do much wrong," he said.

"These are the kind of days that make it all worth getting out of bed for."

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.