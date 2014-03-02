FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Briton Fisher returns to winning ways at Tshwane Open
March 2, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Briton Fisher returns to winning ways at Tshwane Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ross Fisher of Britain tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the inaugural Turkish Airlines Open in the south west city of Antalya November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

PRETORIA (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher returned to winning ways by triumphing in the Tshwane Open on Sunday, seeing off a spirited challenge from Michael Hoey to secure his first European Tour victory for four years.

The 33-year-old Englishman went into the last round five shots ahead and carded a final round 70 to finish 20-under-par, three shots clear of Northern Ireland’s Hoey, who tied for second place with South African Danie van Tonder.

Fisher led from the second round onwards at the Ernie Els-designed Copperleaf Golf and Country Estate course but he needed much fortitude in overcast conditions on the final day as Hoey closed the gap to a single shot at the 11th with a birdie after an attacking front nine.

But the next hole saw Hoey double bogey for Fisher to go back three ahead, from which point he never looked back.

“It was a testing day with the weather conditions so I was thrilled to get over line. My putting has been my Achilles heel for a while but I saw the lines all this week and really did well,” Fisher said at the trophy presentation.

Hoey posted a final round 68, leaving him 17-under for his best ever Tour finish and sharing second prize with Van Tonder, whose 66 was the best round of the day.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sam Holden; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here nL3N0LZ07W

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
