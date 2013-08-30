FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Ryder Cup captain Gallacher suffers suspected heart attack
August 30, 2013

Ex-Ryder Cup captain Gallacher suffers suspected heart attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former European Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher is in critical condition in hospital in his native Scotland after suffering a suspected heart attack.

“We are in touch with Bernard’s wife Lesley and the Gallacher family and obviously we join with everyone in wishing Bernard a speedy recovery,” European Tour chief executive George O‘Grady said in a statement on Friday.

The 64-year-old Scot skippered the Ryder Cup team in 1991, 1993 and 1995.

Europe lost by 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 points at Kiawah Island, South Carolina in Gallacher’s first match in charge.

His team were then beaten 15-13 on home soil at The Belfry two years later before he finally landed his first win by 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 points against Lanny Wadkins’s U.S. side at Oak Hill Country Club in New York in 1995.

Gallacher, one of the leading players on the tour in the 1970s and 1980s, won 13 times in Europe and on eight occasions elsewhere.

In 1969 he became the youngest golfer to represent the-then Britain and Ireland team in the Ryder Cup, a record that has since been eclipsed by Nick Faldo, Paul Way and Sergio Garcia.

Gallacher went on to compete in eight Ryder Cups as a player.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
