Injured Gallacher out of BMW PGA Championship
May 21, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Injured Gallacher out of BMW PGA Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher on the putting green during practice Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

VIRGINIA WATER, England (Reuters) - European Ryder Cup player Stephen Gallacher has pulled out of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth because of a hand injury, organizers said.

The 40-year-old Scot had been due to partner Ryder Cup team mate Lee Westwood and young English prospect Tommy Fleetwood in Thursday’s opening round.

Gallacher finished tied fifth behind winner Rory McIlroy at the tour’s flagship event last year.

He was fourth at Wentworth in 2010 but has also missed the cut at the tournament 11 times.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
