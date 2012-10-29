FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Garcia ready for end of season run after eye surgery
October 29, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Garcia ready for end of season run after eye surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia (R) of Spain holds the Ryder Cup with captain Jose Maria Olazabal after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012." REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Former world number two Sergio Garcia will make his comeback after eye surgery in the European Tour’s season-ending Dubai World Championship next month.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who has not played since Europe’s Ryder Cup victory over the United States in Chicago four weeks ago, had an operation this month to correct an astigmatism.

“I had the surgery but everything went very well,” Garcia said in a news release on Monday.

“I will have three tournaments towards the end of the year. I hope I can play good, finish on a high note and get ready for next year.”

Garcia, now ranked 21st in the world, will compete in Dubai from November 22-25 before heading off to the Asia Tour in December to play in the Thailand Golf Championship and the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows

