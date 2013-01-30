FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Garcia's putting aim no longer blurry after eye surgery
January 30, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Garcia's putting aim no longer blurry after eye surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Spain's Sergio Garcia reacts during the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

DUBAI (Reuters) - Former world number two Sergio Garcia, who has long battled a lack of confidence on the greens, says eye surgery last year has helped him to read putts better than ever as the Spaniard targets a first major win in 2013.

Since surgery in October to correct an astigmatism, the 33-year-old Spaniard has recorded a tied-ninth finish at the DP World Tour Championship before coming joint-second in his season-opener at last week’s Qatar Masters.

The world number 14, who came within inches of a first major triumph at the 2007 British Open when a seven-foot par putt on the 18th lipped out, now feels more comfortable when reading greens.

“Although I’ve always felt like I’ve been a good green reader, the surgery has helped me focus on small spots more easily than before,” Garcia told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic.

“When I was aiming before it would get a little blurry and then I would lose the spot a little bit. Now I can see a little bit sharper, so it makes it easier.”

Garcia, who won on the Asian Tour in December in Malaysia, came within a whisker of his 11th European Tour title last week when England’s Chris Wood eagled the last to deny the Ryder Cup player and South African George Coetzee a playoff.

Garcia has notched up eight top-five finishes in the four majors since he came second at the 1999 U.S. PGA Championship behind 14-times major champion Tiger Woods.

Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
