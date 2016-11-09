Sergio Garcia has finished runner-up twice at both the British Open and PGA Championship and while those near misses were tough to take the Spaniard is not giving up hope of claiming that elusive first major.

The world number 14, who let a four-shot lead slip at the Open in 2007 before losing in a playoff to Padraig Harrington, also has top five finishes at the other two majors, finishing third at the 2005 U.S. Open and fourth at the Masters in 2004.

"When you have a lot of misses there's obviously always a little dent in the bumper in your car. It's just a matter of having that week where everything happens," Garcia told Sky Sports.

"You feel really comfortable and you feel like it's your week. I'm still giving myself a lot of chances in a lot of majors and the most important thing is if I keep giving myself chances, then I'll keep getting possibilities."

The 36-year-old has posted 22 top-10 finishes in the majors, and tied for fifth at the US and British Opens this year.

"I still believe, because I still show that I can play great golf and I still show that I have a lot of consistency. As long as I have that, the belief is always going to be there," he added.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)