Jeev Milkha Singh wins Scottish Open in playoff

India's Jeev Milkha Singh kisses the winners trophy during a presentation after winning the Scottish Open golf tournament after an extra hole play off against Italy's Francesco Molinari at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON (Reuters) - India’s Jeev Milkha Singh won the Scottish Open after a playoff with Italy’s Francesco Molinari on Sunday while Britain’s Marc Warren blew a three-shot lead with four holes to play.

Singh also took the last qualifying place for next week’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in England.

The 40-year-old began the day five shots off the lead but hit a final round 67 to force a playoff with overnight pace-setter Molinari.

He then hit a 12-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to win his fourth European Tour title and a cheque for 518,046 euros ($634,300).

India's Jeev Milkha Singh kisses the winners trophy after winning the Scottish Open golf tournament after an extra hole play off against Italy's Francesco Molinari at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

“The last three, four years have been a struggle for me with the injuries,” Singh said.

”It has been really tough - frustrating more than anything else. You feel like your game is coming back and another injury creeps up, but I just stuck myself in there and said that you need to work on the physical side, and I worked hard on that.

Slideshow (4 Images)

“Everything has paid off, and I just want to think about the good things and not what’s past and I want to look towards the future now.”

Warren’s chances of success ended in a meltdown as he hit a double bogey at the 15th and a bogey at the 16th and then dropped another shot at the 17th to finish in a tie for third.

World number one Luke Donald began the day four shots off the lead, but hit a final round 73 to finish in a tie for 16th.