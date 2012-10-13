FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Birdie blitz takes Austrian Wiesberger clear in Portugal
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
October 13, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Birdie blitz takes Austrian Wiesberger clear in Portugal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A barrage of birdies midway through his third round lifted Austrian Bernd Wiesberger into a one-shot lead at the Portugal Masters on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Wiesberger, bidding for his third title of the season following victories in his homeland and South Korea, picked up six birdies in seven holes from the eighth to fire a six-under-par 65 for a 13-under aggregate of 200.

Overnight leader Ross Fisher (69) was in second place, three strokes ahead of fellow Englishman Richard Finch (66), former U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell (67) of New Zealand and Ireland’s Shane Lowry (67).

European Ryder Cup vice-captain Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) was also on the fringes of contention on eight-under 205.

”After seven holes I was not thinking about a 65,“ Wiesberger told reporters on the Algarve. ”I hit some horrible wedges early on but I grinded through that and hit better shots around the turn.

“I then played beautifully on the back nine and my score could have been even lower.” (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)

