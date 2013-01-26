FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf: Eagle at 18th gives Wood Qatar Masters victory
January 26, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Golf: Eagle at 18th gives Wood Qatar Masters victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Chris Wood plays a shot during the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

DOHA (Reuters) - Chris Wood produced a stunning eagle on the 18th green at Doha Golf Club on Saturday to win the Qatar Masters, his first victory on the European Tour.

The 25-year-old Englishman started the final hole a shot behind Spain’s Sergio Garcia and South African George Coetzee who had set the clubhouse target at 17 under par.

Garcia shot a fourth-round 66 and Coetzee a 64.

Wood had begun the day with a three-shot lead but struggled after making a double bogey at the par-three third hole. His eagle putt from 10 feet at the last hole allowed him to complete a three-under-par 69.

Editing by Clare Fallon

