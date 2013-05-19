FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDowell tames Thongchai to win first World Match Play
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 19, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

McDowell tames Thongchai to win first World Match Play

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAVARNA, Bulgaria (Reuters) - Britain’s Graeme McDowell came from behind to win his maiden World Match Play Championship with a 2 & 1 victory over Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee on Sunday.

Former U.S. Open Champion McDowell, the highest-ranked player in the field, battled back from two holes down after four and one at halfway to secure his eighth European Tour title.

“I‘m very excited because it’s a massive event and it was hugely disappointing to lose the final last year,” said McDowell, who was beaten by Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts in 2012. “This was a fantastic week for me.”

“It’s a magnificent golf course at the Thracian Cliffs with a great crowd and I hope we gave the Bulgarians a little taste of what we do.”

Thongchai, a five-time European Tour winner, holed a 25 footer at the second to go one up with a birdie and then doubled his lead at the long fourth by converting from five feet after McDowell missed a 10-foot birdie attempt.

McDowell, who secured his final berth with a 3 & 2 win over South Arica’s Branden Grace earlier on Sunday while Thongchai beat South Africa’s Thomas Aiken 3 & 2, cut the deficit when he birdied the short seventh from six feet and leveled with a birdie at the 12th.

He took the lead for the first time by winning the 14th with a par after Thongchai drove into a bush and had to play out sideways, went two up after taking the 15th after a brilliant approach to five feet and closed out the match with a par on 17.

The $3.85 million tournament was staged at the picturesque Black Sea resort of Thracian Cliffs near Kavarna as Bulgaria hosted a tour event for the first time after the competition was moved from Spain.

Gary Player designed the spectacular course that has been described as the ‘Pebble Beach of Europe’, a reference to the championship links in California.

($1 = 0.7798 euros)

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.