Australian Dodt makes European Tour history with two aces
May 31, 2013

Australian Dodt makes European Tour history with two aces

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Andrew Dodt of Australia holds golf balls between his fingers after his second hole-in-one during the second round at the Nordea Masters at the Bro Hof golf club, north of Stockholm May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Australian Andrew Dodt made history at the Scandinavian Masters on Friday when he became the first player on the European Tour to record two holes-in-one in a single round.

The 27-year-old aced the 11th and seventh as he shot a seven-under-par 65 to finish with a two-under-par total of 142, 11 behind leader Matteo Manassero of Italy.

Manassero, 20, winner of last week’s PGA Championship at Wentworth, also carded a 65 for 131.

”The shot at the 11th, my second hole, kick-started things,“ Dodt told reporters. ”I made a few more birdies in between, then a couple of bogeys and I was heading the wrong way when I got to the seventh.

”That was an eight-iron, it felt a little bit heavy at the start but it was right on line and went in. I can’t get my head around it - I‘m pretty proud to be the first one to do it.

“I didn’t putt very well today so I‘m glad I was able to hole with a long club.”

Dodt has one previous European Tour victory to his credit, the 2010 Avantha Masters in India.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
