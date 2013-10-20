FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Jin takes Perth title for first win
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 20, 2013 / 7:54 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea's Jin takes Perth title for first win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former world number one amateur Jin Jeong beat England’s Ross Fisher in a play-off for his maiden professional title at the Perth International on Sunday.

The 23-year-old South Korean calmly sunk his putt after Fisher missed a four-meter effort for par on the 18th, the first playoff hole, to win the $2 million event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

Trailing overnight leader Brody Ninyette by a stroke, Jin got off to a nightmarish start with a double bogey on the par-four first hole but kept his composure to gain five strokes to finish tied with Fisher on 10-under for the tournament.

The victory will give Jin a two-year exemption on the Tour.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.