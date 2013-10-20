South Korea's Jin takes Perth title for first win

(Reuters) - Former world number one amateur Jin Jeong beat England’s Ross Fisher in a play-off for his maiden professional title at the Perth International on Sunday.

The 23-year-old South Korean calmly sunk his putt after Fisher missed a four-meter effort for par on the 18th, the first playoff hole, to win the $2 million event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

Trailing overnight leader Brody Ninyette by a stroke, Jin got off to a nightmarish start with a double bogey on the par-four first hole but kept his composure to gain five strokes to finish tied with Fisher on 10-under for the tournament.

The victory will give Jin a two-year exemption on the Tour.