Unheralded Lee repels Mickelson charge in Abu Dhabi
January 18, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Unheralded Lee repels Mickelson charge in Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Little-known Briton Craig Lee withstood a barnstorming display from world number five Phil Mickelson to grab a two-stroke lead after the third round of the $2.7 million Abu Dhabi Championship on Saturday.

Lee, 36, who had shared the overnight lead with Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello, lifted his hopes of scooping the first European Tour victory of his career by firing a three-under-par 69 for a 12-under total of 204.

Mickelson surged into contention, a dazzling 63 taking him into a tie for second place on 206 along with India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar (66).

A further stroke adrift were world number seven Rory McIlroy (70) and Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal (68).

Early starter Mickelson charged through the field with a dynamic round containing nine birdies, one eagle and two dropped shots.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar

