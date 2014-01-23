Cabrera-Bello moves two clear in Qatar

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain hits the ball out of the bunker of the second hole during the second round of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament in Dubai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

(Reuters) - Rafael Cabrera-Bello again made the most of his chance to impress playing partner and Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley by firing a seven-under-par 65 to move two shots clear after the second round at the Qatar Masters on Thursday.

The Spaniard, who also led last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship after two rounds before finishing fourth, hit eight birdies and covered the back nine in 31 to move to 13 under for the tournament.

“I don’t think 13 is an unlucky number for around this course,” Cabrera-Bello, seeking a third European Tour victory, said on the European tour website (www,europeantour.com).

”I‘m really happy, really pleased, and everything’s going good - I‘m enjoying myself.

“I like playing in short sleeves a lot, I like a little bit of breeze, I like seeing palm trees, I like seeing sun around the courses. It does remind me a lot from the Canaries, and I start playing at the end of the year here, and I don’t feel that I’ve left home, so that’s why I enjoy it so much.”

South African George Coetzee, the overnight leader, slipped to second after shooting 69 earlier in the day.

British duo Steve Webster and Matthew Baldwin and Sweden’s Johan Carlsson are a further shot adrift on 10-under.