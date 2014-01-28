FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woods finishes down the field in Dubai curtain-raiser
January 28, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Woods finishes down the field in Dubai curtain-raiser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tiger Woods of the U.S. looks at his iPhone after using it to take a picture of playing partner Mark O'Meara on the 10th green, during a practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

DUBAI (Reuters) - World number one Tiger Woods double-bogeyed the final hole to finish down the field in the $600,000 Champions Challenge on Tuesday, the curtain-raiser to this week’s Dubai Desert Classic.

The 14-times major winner, who missed the third-round cut at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open in California, carded a one-under 71 at the Emirates Golf Club to trail joint winners Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Spain’s Rafael Cabrera-Bello by five strokes.

World number six Rory McIlroy shared third place with Spaniard Alvaro Quiros on 68.

Organizers staged the Champions Challenge to mark the 25th anniversary of the European Tour event in Dubai.

All the former winners of the tournament proper plus the late Seve Ballesteros’s son Javier competed in the 18-hole event.

The $2.5 million Desert Classic starts on Thursday.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
