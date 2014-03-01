FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Runaway leader Fisher angling for Tshwane Open title
March 1, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

Runaway leader Fisher angling for Tshwane Open title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ross Fisher of Britain plays a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the inaugural Turkish Airlines Open in the southwest city of Antalya November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

PRETORIA (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher, chasing his first European Tour win in four years, surged five shots clear of the field after the third round of the Tshwane Open on Saturday.

The Briton carded a five-under-par 67 to finish with an 18-under total of 198 at the Copperleaf Golf & Country Estate.

Fisher, 33, started with a bogey at the first before reeling off seven birdies and one more dropped stroke.

Michael Hoey (69) was in second spot on 203, one ahead of fellow Briton Simon Dyson (71) and Spain’s Carlos Del Moral (71).

“I feel like I‘m playing as good as I ever have, probably similar to when I was contending in majors and getting myself into the 2010 Ryder Cup team,” Fisher told reporters.

“If I were to win here it would be a massive confidence boost and a step in the right direction.”

Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here

