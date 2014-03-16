Canizares romps to second tour title eight years after first

(Reuters) - Alejandro Canizares of Spain led from virtual start to finish as he romped to a five-shot victory in the Trophee Hassan II in Agadir on Sunday for his second European Tour success.

A final round 70 meant handed the 31-year-old, who finished on 269, a comfortable victory - eight years after his previous success in Russia in 2006.

His total of 19-under bettered the previous best winning performance at the tournament in Morocco of 17-under but might have been more had he not double bogeyed the last hole after his ball lodged in a divot on the edge of the green.

“It was a pity I ended like that but who cares? I was very accurate and solid with the irons this week and left myself lot of chances,” he said of the reasons behind the runaway win.

Canizares, whose father Jose-Maria played on four Ryder Cup teams, won his first European Tour title in only his third start but then went 198 events without adding to his haul.

“It’s been a long time since my last win, it felt like another was never coming. Hopefully this is a first step for an improvement in my game. I have stuff to work on and hopefully it will help me to play as naturally as I did this week,” he added.

England’s Andy Sullivan moved into second place on 14-under, a front nine of 34 followed by storming inward 29 that featured seven birdies.

Compatriot Seve Benson birdied the last hole to tie for third with Magnus Carlsson of Sweden on 12-under.