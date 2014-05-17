FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jimenez, 50, poised for final-day charge in Spain
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 17, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Jimenez, 50, poised for final-day charge in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Miguel Angel Jimenez, who last year became the oldest winner on the European Tour at the age of 49, moved into contention for his 21st victory on the circuit after the third round of the Spanish Open in Girona on Saturday.

The 50-year-old Spaniard carded a three-under-par 69 for a five-under total of 211 to close within two strokes of tournament leader, unheralded Belgian Thomas Pieters (71).

British pair Richie Ramsay and Chris Wood were one shot further back on 212 along with Australian Richard Green.

World number 34 Jimenez would have ended the day as joint leader but for dropped strokes at the 15th and 18th.

”I‘m a little disappointed with that,“ the Hong Kong Open champion told reporters. ”I didn’t hit it very well the last few holes.

“I played very well the first nine and was solid until the 14th but made a bad bogey on the 15th where I three-putted from eight yards.”

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.