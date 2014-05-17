Jimenez, 50, poised for final-day charge in Spain

(Reuters) - Miguel Angel Jimenez, who last year became the oldest winner on the European Tour at the age of 49, moved into contention for his 21st victory on the circuit after the third round of the Spanish Open in Girona on Saturday.

The 50-year-old Spaniard carded a three-under-par 69 for a five-under total of 211 to close within two strokes of tournament leader, unheralded Belgian Thomas Pieters (71).

British pair Richie Ramsay and Chris Wood were one shot further back on 212 along with Australian Richard Green.

World number 34 Jimenez would have ended the day as joint leader but for dropped strokes at the 15th and 18th.

”I‘m a little disappointed with that,“ the Hong Kong Open champion told reporters. ”I didn’t hit it very well the last few holes.

“I played very well the first nine and was solid until the 14th but made a bad bogey on the 15th where I three-putted from eight yards.”