U.S. Open champion Kaymer misses cut on Germany return

Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates on the 18th green after sinking his final putt to capture the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Martin Kaymer missed the cut at the BMW International in his native Germany on Friday, his first competitive outing since winning the second major of his career at the U.S. Open two weeks ago.

The 2010 U.S. PGA champion, who launched his campaign at Gut Larchenhof near his home town of Duesseldorf with an opening one-under 71, mixed a double bogey with three dropped strokes and four birdies in a second-round 73.

Kaymer finished 12 shots adrift of joint leaders Rafa Cabrera-Bello (68) and Pablo Larrazabal (63) of Spain, Briton Danny Willett (68) and Argentine Emiliano Grillo (66).

Sharing fifth place on 10-under 134, two behind the pace-making quartet, were Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez, South African Branden Grace, Germany’s Alex Cejka, Dane Andreas Harto, Robert Karlsson of Sweden and Briton Craig Lee.