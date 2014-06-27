FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Open champion Kaymer misses cut on Germany return
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Open champion Kaymer misses cut on Germany return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates on the 18th green after sinking his final putt to capture the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Martin Kaymer missed the cut at the BMW International in his native Germany on Friday, his first competitive outing since winning the second major of his career at the U.S. Open two weeks ago.

The 2010 U.S. PGA champion, who launched his campaign at Gut Larchenhof near his home town of Duesseldorf with an opening one-under 71, mixed a double bogey with three dropped strokes and four birdies in a second-round 73.

Kaymer finished 12 shots adrift of joint leaders Rafa Cabrera-Bello (68) and Pablo Larrazabal (63) of Spain, Briton Danny Willett (68) and Argentine Emiliano Grillo (66).

Sharing fifth place on 10-under 134, two behind the pace-making quartet, were Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez, South African Branden Grace, Germany’s Alex Cejka, Dane Andreas Harto, Robert Karlsson of Sweden and Briton Craig Lee.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.