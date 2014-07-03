FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stadler hails Ryder venue after grabbing French Open lead
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 3, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Stadler hails Ryder venue after grabbing French Open lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. golfer Kevin Stadler hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

PARIS (Reuters) - Kevin Stadler, son of 1982 U.S. Masters champion Craig, showered praise on the 2018 Ryder Cup venue of Le Golf National after sprinting clear of the field in the first round of the French Open on Thursday.

The burly American reeled off seven birdies in a seven-under-par 64 to move one stroke clear of Germany’s Marcel Siem.

Stephen Gallacher was in third place on 66, one ahead of fellow Briton Jamie Donaldson and Chilean Felipe Aguilar.

”To not make a bogey out there is something I didn’t think was possible when I first played it,“ the 35-year-old Stadler told reporters. ”It’s instantly one of my favorite courses ever, I thought it was spectacular from hole one to the end.

“They talk about the last four holes but they are doing a discredit to the previous 14. I have always wanted to come over here, the guys in the U.S. tell me it’s one of the best events of the year, and it has not let me down - it’s been fantastic.”

Gallacher, who began his round at the 10th hole, missed a chance to take the lead after dropping strokes at the seventh and ninth.

“I didn’t do too much wrong on the last couple of holes but that’s what this course can do,” said the Scot, who is just outside the automatic qualifying places for Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

French Open champion Graeme McDowell opened with a 70 while U.S. Open winner Martin Kaymer started out with a 72.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Stephen Wood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.