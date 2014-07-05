American Stadler on track for debut win at Le Golf National

PARIS (Reuters) - American Kevin Stadler remains on track for a wire-to-wire French Open victory on his debut appearance at Le Golf National after storming four shots clear in the third round on Saturday.

Stadler, son of 1982 U.S. Masters champion Craig, carded a one-over-par 72 in testing conditions to record a nine-under total of 204.

The 35-year-old, who has been in front since day one, is four ahead of Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee (69) and Frenchman Victor Riu (73).

Thongchai was one of only 10 men to go under par as winds gusting up to 48-kph made life difficult for the players at the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer (70) of Germany was fourth, six shots off the pace.