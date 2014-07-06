McDowell retains French Open as Stadler implodes

PARIS (Reuters) - Graeme McDowell came from eight shots back to retain his French Open title by one shot from Kevin Stadler on Sunday after the American missed a two-foot putt on the final hole.

Northern Ireland’s McDowell fired a final-round 67 to finish on five under par and overnight leader Stadler needed a par at the last to force a playoff in wet and windy conditions at Le Golf National.

He narrowly failed with a birdie putt from 25 feet which would have sealed victory and inexplicably missed his next effort to card a final-round 76 and hand McDowell his 10th European Tour victory.

“I‘m very surprised,” McDowell told the European Tour website.

“Midway through my second glass of red wine last night, when I was very disappointed with my back-nine performance on Saturday, I really didn’t think I’d be a) standing here with an opportunity to be in a playoff and b) with a trophy in my hands. ”I feel very fortunate. Kevin Stadler is a great, great player. I literally gave him that putt on the last green. I didn’t expect him to miss that.

“It’s not really the way you like to win. I was ready to go for the playoff, but I’ll take it and run. I really needed this victory. It’s a special one for me. It’s pretty timely. There’s a busy summer ahead,”Former U.S. Open champion McDowell, who made five birdies and a solitary bogey on the last hole, trailed Stadler by eight shots after the third round and his win should guarantee him a place in this year’s European Ryder Cup team.

It was the biggest comeback victory on the European Tour since Rafael Cabrera-Bello’s win in the 2009 Austrian Open.

Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee finished tied with Stadler for second place and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson was a shot further back in fourth.