Three-way lead in Scotland as McIlroy struggles
#Sports News
July 11, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Three-way lead in Scotland as McIlroy struggles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rory McIlroy tees on the third tee during the final round of the 2014 U.S. Jun 15, 2014; Pinehurst, NC, USA;Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ricardo Gonzalez, Kristoffer Broberg and Marc Warren were in a three-way tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the Scottish Open on Friday, while Rory McIlroy suffered a second round meltdown a day after shooting a course record at Royal Aberdeen.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy went seven-under on Thursday, but there was no repeat second time around as he hit a seven-over par 78 to drop from first place to a share of 34th.

“Just one of those days when nothing really went right, I‘m here for the weekend at least,” McIlroy said of a round that featured six bogeys and a seven on the par-five 12th to leave him on par, six shots off the lead.

Argentina’s Gonzalez looked to be on track for a two-shot lead after 36 holes, but a double bogey on the 18th saw him fall back to an even-par 71 for the round.

Together with Sweden’s Broberg (71) and Scot Warren (69), the trio hold a one-shot advantage over England’s 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose (68) heading into the weekend at the traditional curtain-raiser to next week’s British Open.

Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
