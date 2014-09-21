FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donaldson impresses ahead of Ryder Cup but team mates struggle
September 21, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Donaldson impresses ahead of Ryder Cup but team mates struggle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jamie Donaldson of Wales hits a driver off the second tee during the final round of the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II

LONDON (Reuters) - Jamie Donaldson finalised his preparations for next weekend’s Ryder Cup with an excellent final round of 67 to finish two shots off the lead at the Wales Open at Celtic Manor on Sunday but European team mates Lee Westwood and Thomas Bjorn struggled.

Welshman Donaldson, who will make his Ryder Cup debut against the United States at Gleneagles, bogeyed the second hole of the day before he birdied three of the next four holes to kickstart his round.

Three further birdies followed in a composed back nine and the 38-year-old looks in fine fettle ahead of the Scotland showdown.

Former world number one Westwood, who was a wildcard selection in Paul McGinley’s European team, started the final round three-under-par but bogeyed six of his opening 11 holes as he carded a five-over-par 76.

Meanwhile Denmark’s Bjorn had a similarly poor round as he shot a three-over-par 74 to finish one-over-par for the tournament, 15 shots behind Dutch tournament winner Joost Luiten.

Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
