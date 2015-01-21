FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Briton Fisher sinks eight birdies to lead in Qatar
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 21, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Briton Fisher sinks eight birdies to lead in Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oliver Fisher of England watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

(Reuters) - Briton Oliver Fisher hit a first round 65 to hold a one-shot lead in the Qatar Masters on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Englishman carded eight birdies and one bogey to move one clear of Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello, while there was an 11-way tie for third, including major champions Ernie Els and Paul Lawrie, on five under.

“I played nicely today. It was a little bit breezy and I felt like I controlled my golf ball,” Fisher told the tour website (www.europeantour.com).

“I played well and gave myself a lot of chances so it was a good round.

“It’s a great field like last week. I‘m out there giving it my all every time until the last shot, and hopefully when I add them up at the end of the day and it’s a good run.”

Cabrera-Bello produced six birdies in his round.

“I’m very pleased and happy with the way I played, and looking forward to tomorrow and the weekend,” the Spaniard said.

“I had a good stretch from the 16th all the way through to the second, which for me are the birdie holes where you can go low. I managed to do that with three birdies there, and just kept playing solid till I got home.”

Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.