Where's Wallie? He's in front at the Joburg Open
February 28, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Where's Wallie? He's in front at the Joburg Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Overnight leader Wallie Coetsee carded a two-under 70 on Saturday to claim a two-shot advantage after the third round of the Joburg Open but a sizeable chasing pack are hot on his heels.

Four strokes separate the top 15, setting up the potential for a thrilling final round on the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Club’s East Course.

Coetsee, who has never won on the European Tour before, had an eventful back nine that included four birdies and two bogeys as he finished on 14-under-par 201.

Among those two behind was Briton Steve Webster who produced the round of the day with a faultless 65 that included seven birdies.

“I made a good birdie at the first and a good save at the second and just got on a bit of a roll,” Webster told reporters.

“I missed three or four 12-footers which was frustrating but there was a lot of really good golf today. I gave myself a lot of chances and that’s what my game is all about.”

Webster, winless on the tour since 2007, is tied on 203 with South Africans Jacques Blaauw (67) and Tjaart van der Walt (71) and fellow Englishman David Howell (68).

Another nine players are on 204 including defending champion George Coetzee.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Sam Holden

