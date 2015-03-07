FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisher takes two-shot lead at Africa Open
March 7, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fisher takes two-shot lead at Africa Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A birdie blitz from South Africa’s Trevor Fisher junior handed him the lead going into the final round of the Africa Open in East London after a third round 63 on Saturday gave him a two-shot advantage. Fisher carded seven birdies in his third round, including three in the last four holes, for a 16-under-par total of 200.

The 35-year-old Fisher, seeking a first European Tour victory, pushed overnight leader Matt Ford down to second.

The Englishman, who had applied for a job as a postman before making it through last year’s qualifying school at the 10th attempt, posted a third-round 69 for a total of 202.

Jaco van Zyl was a further two strokes back in third with four players tied on 206, including the Dane Morten Orum Madsen, who took advantage of an early start in cool conditions to post a 64.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
