FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lee joins six-way tie for lead at Tshwane Open
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 14, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Lee joins six-way tie for lead at Tshwane Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Craig Lee of Scotland tees off on the third hole during the Abu Dhabi Golf championship January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

PRETORIA, March 14 (Reuters) - Scotland’s Craig Lee produced three birdies on his back nine for a third-round 66 to join a group of six players at the top of the leaderboard in the European Tour’s Tshwane Open on Saturday.

Lee is nine under par for the tournament, along with South Africans Wallie Coetsee, George Coetzee and Trevor Fisher Jnr., England’s David Horsey and overnight leader Adrian Otaegui from Spain, who carded a two over-par 72.

There are 15 players within three shots of the lead, setting up the potential for a thrilling finish on Sunday.

Lee managed six birdies in all, but was pegged back by dropped shots on the first and sixth holes to deny him the outright lead.

His 66 was the joint low round of the day to boost the 37-year-old’s bid for a first European Tour victory.

Otaegui carded a remarkable 62 on Friday, but found none of that rhythm in his third round with five bogeys allowing the chasing pack to catch him.

Coetsee and Coetzee both carded 68s, while Fisher Jnr. bogeyed four out of five holes on his front nine but recovered well with five birdies for a 69, the same score as Horsey.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.