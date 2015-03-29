FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scotland's Ramsay takes European Tour title in Morocco
March 29, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Scotland's Ramsay takes European Tour title in Morocco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scotland’s Richie Ramsay claimed his third European Tour title and survived Romain Wattel’s late surge to win the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco on Sunday.

Ramsay, joint overnight leader on seven-under with Wattel and Scotland’s Andrew McArthur, carded a three under-par final round at the course in Agadir to finish on a total of 278.

France’s Wattel, chasing a first European Tour title and needing a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff, finished a shot behind after shooting a final round of 70.

South African George Coetzee, who needed to win to qualify for the Masters, finished tied third on eight under alongside six other players, including England’s Chris Wood, Sweden’s Mikael Lundberg and Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal.

Former Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal finished tied ninth after carding an impressive final day round of six-under par to finish on 281.

Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
