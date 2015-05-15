FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jimenez hits record-tying ninth European Tour hole-in-one
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 15, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Jimenez hits record-tying ninth European Tour hole-in-one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain hits from the sand onto the tenth green during his practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez equaled Colin Montgomerie’s European Tour record of nine career holes-in-one during the second round of the Spanish Open on Friday.

The 51-year-old Spaniard performed a celebratory jig of delight after using a six-iron to ace the par-three eighth hole at Real Club de Golf El Prat.

Jimenez, however, could only manage a one-under-par 71 that left him six strokes behind Frenchman Edouard Espana who led the way after a 69 gave him a seven-under total of 137.

“I‘m leading an Open with my name everywhere so it’s pretty cool,” Espana told reporters. “My family is from Spain, I like the country and my Spanish cousins are here this week.”

Argentina’s Ricardo Gonzalez (69) was one stroke off the pace while South African Darren Fichardt (73) and Michael Hoey of Britain (68) shared third position on 139.

World number seven Sergio Garcia, the highest-ranked player in the field, was on 147 after carding a 72.

Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.