Swede Noren seals Scandinavian Masters title
June 7, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Swede Noren seals Scandinavian Masters title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sweden’s Alex Noren won the Scandinavian Masters by four shots in Malmo after shooting a final round of 71 on Sunday.

The 32-year-old took the title in windy conditions having gone into the last round with a two-shot lead.

Noren’s one-under-par 71, which included two birdies and a bogey, saw him finish the tournament on 12 under as he claimed the fourth European Tour title of his career.

Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark secured second place on eight under with France’s Alexander Levy among four players on six under.

Home favorite Henrik Stenson, the world number four, carded an overall score of four under following a difficult final round.

Reporting by Douglas Beattie; Editing by Ed Osmond

